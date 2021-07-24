COVID-19 testing sites in Triangle see an increase during last week as more people seek tests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The steady flow of cars at Vision Church in Raleigh Friday afternoon has become a normal occurrence since the beginning of the week.

John Byrd and his 11-year-old son Jake stopped by the COVID-19 testing site Friday. Jake was recently exposed to the virus at a summer camp.

“A friend in his group was positive and so we waited three days and then got our first COVID test and that was negative and so we are coming out today to get a follow-up to make sure we are negative again,” John Byrd said.

Before his son goes back to school Monday, they wanted to make sure they are in the clear.

“We are changing schools. We are going to middle school this year,” said Byrd.

Isaac Fernandez and Autumn Dekle also decided to get tested before their trip to Europe.

“She was out of state for a little bit, so we wanted to get tested just to make sure because we are living together,” Fernandez said.

A nurse at Vision Church said the number of people coming to get tested for COVID-19 has picked up this past week.

She said she’s even seen a line before the site opens in the morning. She also mentioned that people have told staff that they are getting tested either because they are traveling, going back to school or just being cautious.

CBS 17’s Nick Sturdivant reached out to counties and several health care systems in the Triangle to see if there has been an overall increase in testing.

Wake County said in an email that they are seeing an uptick in people coming to get tested, but there is very little wait.

They also said the county may add an additional testing vendor that would allow a ramp-up of testing if needed.

According to Duke Health, they are also seeing an increase in testing at their sites. However, they are still not testing as much as they were back in May.

Wake County said they are not opening new testing sites because existing sites have capacity. Below is a list of testing sites county-wide:

Wake County Southern Regional Center – Fuquay-Varina: Sun. and Mon.: CLOSED; Tues. and Thurs.: 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Wed. and Fri.: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sat.: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wake County Northern Regional Center – Wake Forest: Sun. and Wed.: CLOSED; Mon. and Fri.: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Tues. and Thurs.: 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Sat.: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wake County Eastern Regional Center – Zebulon: Sun. and Mon.: CLOSED; Tues. and Thurs.: 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Wed. and Fri.: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sat.: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Vision Church RDU Parking Lot – Raleigh: Mon. through Sat. – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Swinburne Parking Lot – Raleigh: Mon. and Fri. – 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Tues. and Thurs: 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Sat.: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Sun. and Wed.: CLOSED

The county has also started a COVID test home collection program.

Information about at home testing – COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit Program | NC COVID-19 (ncdhhs.gov)