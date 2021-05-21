COVID-19 vaccine clinic underway through the weekend at Raleigh’s Dorthea Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to get more people vaccinated and reach herd immunity, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is holding vaccine clinics at Dorthea Dix Park Friday through the weekend.

“We want to bring back more and more summer activities and thought what more of a beautiful way to do that than use the Dix campus,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

At the clinic, state officials are working with WakeMed to administer the Pfizer vaccine, which was recently approved for kids 12 and older. They brought in food trucks, lawn games and live music to try and entice people at the park to walk over and get a shot.

Lakeisha Watson said the attractions didn’t convince her, she came around after Gov. Roy Cooper lifted the mask mandate.

“I’m ready to get my summer back,” Watson said about getting a shot. “I really am — I’m ready to travel.”

Yolanda Scott’s reason for getting the shot is because her family didn’t feel safe around her.

“What really played a role was all my family and friends got it and they didn’t want me around them because I wasn’t fully vaccinated yet,” Scott said of her decision.

The clinics will continue Saturday from 10 to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 to 3 p.m.