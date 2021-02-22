COVID-19 vaccine sign-ups are available for Wake County educations, child care workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Educators and child care workers can now sign up to get their vaccine in Wake County.

They need to be working in-person or returning in-person soon.

The waitlist opened up to them on Monday.

As of late Monday afternoon, more than 9,800 had signed up for it.

No appointments were offered to educators or child care workers on Monday, but they will be in the coming days.

For Wake County Public Health, people eligible to get the vaccine first sign up to be on their waitlist.

They’re then invited to make appointments.

More than 100,000 people have signed up for the waitlist since it launched.

County officials said they’re contacting people who have been on their existing waitlist to see if they still need an appointment.

“We want to make sure you get your shot. We have appointments available this week, so please do not delay,” said part of a voicemail people on the waitlist received.

Out of the first 21,000 people they have reached out to, over half already got the vaccine elsewhere, which clears up room for educators and childcare workers.

Many people also had double entries.

“So those numbers don’t necessarily reflect the total number of people who need to be vaccinated,” said Ryan Jury, mass vaccination branch director. “I think that was a great lesson learned for us as we move into future generations and future groups.”

At this point, county officials estimate 7,500 people who are healthcare workers or 65 and older on their waitlist still need a shot.

Within the next week, they plan to give them all appointments, while also giving educators and child care workers appointments starting Wednesday.

There are a variety of vaccine options for days, times, and places.

They can also get through more people at a mass clinic like the one at PNC Arena.

So if a health care worker who has been on the list is contacted this week and isn’t available to make an appointment until next week, that means a teacher could get one this week instead.

“Vaccination in this mass-vaccination effort isn’t linear, right, we can still vaccinate from different groups and community groups and there’s prioritization and sub-prioritization,” said Jury.

Health care workers and those 65 and up are still signing up for the waitlist, but county officials said it has been in much smaller numbers.

They also plan to update and improve the waitlist system in the next few weeks.