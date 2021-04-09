COVID-19 vaccine support sees dramatic increase in NC, Elon poll shows

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolinians’ support of the COVID-19 vaccine has grown dramatically since the fall, according to a new poll released by Elon University.

A total of 63 percent of the 1,400 residents polled between March 30 and April 2 said they have been vaccinated or plan to.

Jason Husser, director of the Elon Poll and associate professor of political science, said the increase is likely due to those who had previously been unsure about vaccination.

“Vaccine support has increased dramatically since we started tracking attitudes in October 2020,” Husser said. “At that time, only 33 percent of North Carolina residents said ‘yes’ when asked about their vaccine plans. Now, 63 percent have either already taken a vaccine or plan to take it when they can.”

Those against vaccination appear to be little moved by what they have seen or learned since the Elon Poll first surveyed on this topic in October, Elon said.

The percentage of residents against being vaccinated has remained steady over four surveys.

“The size of the group of residents saying ‘no’ to vaccines has consistently been around 20 percent for months,” Husser said. “This continues to cast doubt in my mind about whether some herd immunity goals will be met throughout all regions of North Carolina.”

The survey was conducted by the Elon Poll in partnership with The Charlotte Observer, The Durham Herald-Sun and The Raleigh News & Observer.