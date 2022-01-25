COVID clusters at NC schools up 40 percent since last week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of active COVID-19 clusters at North Carolina’s K-12 schools is up by nearly 40 percent since last week.
There were 138 schools on the weekly list released Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services — an increase of 39 from the 99 that were on it a week ago.
It’s the most clusters since there were 142 on the report from Dec. 21. The totals dipped earlier this month because schools were closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
There were no new clusters reported at schools in Wake or Durham counties, but Orange County had three additions — including two at Orange Middle School.
A total of 31 clusters were reported at day cares, up more than 60 percent from last week and the most reported since at least November.
The only day care new to the list in Wake County is at Kiddie Academy in Morrisville, where there were 10 cases — seven involving children.