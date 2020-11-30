COVID-19 patients in NC account for rapidly growing share of total hospitalizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than one of every eight patients in a North Carolina hospital right now is there because of COVID-19.

COVID patients account for a rapidly growing share of the total number of people in hospitals, making up 13.5 percent of the total of 14,612 people hospitalized for any reason, according to a CBS17.com analysis of state Department of Health and Human Services data from Monday.

COVID-related hospitalizations have set or matched single-day records on seven of the past eight days, with that figure surging to 1,966 on Monday.

On the day DHHS changed the way it counts COVID-related hospitalizations — incorporating everyone admitted who’s fighting the disease, not just those in isolation for approximately 21 days — those patients made up 8.9 percent of the total number of people in hospitals across the state on Nov. 12.

Since then, COVID hospitalizations have increased steadily, and along with them, their share of the total has grown, reaching 10 percent on Nov. 19 and surpassing 12 percent on Nov. 26.

The total number of hospitalized people across the state remained relatively flat throughout November at around 15,000.

“The more people that are hospitalized with COVID-19, that means the less people there will be room for that will get hospitalized with other things that bring people to hospitals,” said Dr. Pia MacDonald, an epidemiologist at RTI International.

Just over 70 percent of the roughly 21,000 hospital beds in the state is occupied, according to DHHS data.

The agency breaks those numbers down into eight regions, labeling them as healthcare preparedness coalitions.

As of Monday’s update, which reflects hospitalization figures from the day before, the region with the highest percentage of occupied beds is the Capital region, which includes Wake County and four counties that surround it — Franklin, Johnston, Harnett and Lee. Hospitals in that region were 79.1 percent full, according to DHHS data.

Kristin Kelly, a spokeswoman for WakeMed — the largest hospital in that region — told CBS 17 News that her facility has seen “a slow but steady rise” in admissions for both COVID and other reasons, officials there have no immediate concerns about bed needs or capacity. She says its number of COVID-19 patients is about 85 percent of its mid-summer peak.

The Duke region — which includes Durham County, five counties along the Virginia border and Robeson County — had the second-highest occupancy rate at 72.9 percent. Duke Health spokeswoman Sarah Avery says the three hospitals in that system all show week-over-week increases in COVID-related admissions.

Hospitalization rates are considered a crucial indicator of COVID spread because it accounts for the people who are being most severely impacted by the virus.

It tends to lag behind the overall case count, meaning the state still figures to be days and weeks away from finding out how the virus may have spread through any gatherings related to the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We’ll be trending in this direction for a while to come, and with a lot of risk of staggering increases into the rest of the holiday season if we’re not collectively very careful,” MacDonald said.