COVID vaccination passport may be needed for future travel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Passengers may need to have a COVID vaccination passport next year if they want to travel.

Some experts predict we could be on the path toward that measure, which entails carrying a digital credential proving you are virus free. Technology groups have begun developing apps and systems to which individuals would upload details of their COVID-19 tests and vaccination records.

Not only would these credentials apply to travel, but also to public gatherings, like concerts and sport venues. Attendees would have to show them in order to enter.

8 News Now spoke to some Las Vegans to see what they thought.

“I think that’s kind of outrageous to be showing that everywhere you go,” said resident Deshaun Cole.

“People want to go out of town and go to other countries. You are taking it over or bringing it back, so it’s definitely a good idea to get that vaccine passport,” said resident Geneva Knox.

Patty Olinger, the executive director of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, shares that while Americans have the choice to get the vaccine or not, it may change the activities they are able to do.

“I always have that choice of being in the United States and not having to get the vaccine, but then I have to realize that I may not have entry into certain areas or I may not have that job that I wanted if it’s a requirement for employment,” she said.