‘Critical’ time for NC hospitals, ICU bed capacity a concern amid COVID-19 surge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Nearly 3,000 people across North Carolina are in the hospital because of COVID-19. That means, in many areas, hospital beds are filling up fast.

“It is a critical time for our hospital system,” said Novant Health infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest. “With bed capacity and staffing as our primary concern.”

Since Thanksgiving, hospitals across the state have seen an increase in coronavirus patients, Priest said on Tuesday during a virtual media briefing. That combined with an expected seasonal increase in patients needing medical care for other health conditions has “put quite a strain” on local hospitals and healthcare facilities, he said.

That strain is highlighted in a New York Times article this week showing how full intensive care unit beds are. Using data from the Department of Health and Human Services, the Times mapped ICU occupancy averages at hospitals across the US. Looking at numbers from Dec. 4-10, the Times found North Carolina’s average, at 82 percent, slightly above the national, which is 78 percent.

In the Triangle, a map with dark purple dots represents hospitals whose ICU beds are at or near capacity. It includes:

WakeMed Cary (95 percent)

Duke University Hospital (100 percent)

“We’re prepared to activate an array of surge planning,” Priest said. “From staffing contingency, to utilizing additional space on our campuses if we need to.”

Both Novant Health and Atrium Health in the Charlotte area say they have the capacity to care for patients and handle any surges.

Novant Health says the map doesn’t account for additional beds that were emergency approved at the beginning of the pandemic.

Atrium Health says it is common to see patient volumes fluctuate during the day, month and week.

“Most hospitals across the state have been given permission to increase bed capacity if the need arises,” an Atrium spokesperson told FOX 46. “At Atrium Health, during peak times, we can flex bed space to create additional capacity as needed. Because of this, providing an overall capacity number can be misleading, since it can change from one day to the next.”

While not a real-time snapshot, it is a concerning picture as hospitals brace for yet another holiday surge.

See the NYT map by clicking here.