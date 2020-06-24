Cumberland County child care center among 3 in NC with COVID-19 cluster

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The state has started to release more information about COVID-19 cases at child care centers and schools. According to the latest data, three child care centers and one school in North Carolina have clusters.

The Sunshine House on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville is one of the child care centers. They remain closed.

A note on the door lets families know they have confirmed cases of coronavirus. According to state data, the child care center has six cases, which involve five staff members and a child.

“It’s very uncertain. There’s still no vaccine. So there’s definitely some cause for concern,” parent Travasier Gray said.

In that letter on the door, administrators said the center will be closed for 14 days, parents will be contacted individually if their child was exposed and no tuition will be charged.

“It’s scary. It really, really is… Not enough knowledge about, a lot of people don’t know what’s going on. They’re trying to keep it on the hush, hush is what it seems like,” parent Daphney McLean.

The note was dated June 8 — more than two weeks ago.

CBS 17 only learned of the cluster because the state just started releasing the information. They’re only identifying child care facilities and schools that have clusters, meaning a minimum of five cases and a plausible link between them.

Prior to the information policy change, child care centers would notify county health departments and it would be up to the health department whether or not to release the information.

“It reminds us again about the importance of the transmission of the virus. It’s in our communities and we are starting to see more spread in settings that involve our kids,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary for the North Carolina Department of Health of Human Services.

