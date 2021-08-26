Cumberland County mask order goes into effect Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Friday evening will mark the return of Cumberland County’s mask mandate.

The mask mandate goes into effect at 5 p.m. The mask rule applies to indoor spaces including workplaces, gyms, bars, and places of worship.

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the order on Tuesday. It came after the public health director requested it as a “public health imminent hazard abatement order.”

CDC data showed Cumberland County has a current percent positive of 22 percent. That data show the county has seen a 28-percent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last week. It has seen a 73-percent rise in deaths and a 6-percent increase in cases over that same period of time.

The following are not required to wear a face-covering: