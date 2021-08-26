Cumberland County mask order goes into effect Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Friday evening will mark the return of Cumberland County’s mask mandate.
The mask mandate goes into effect at 5 p.m. The mask rule applies to indoor spaces including workplaces, gyms, bars, and places of worship.
The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the order on Tuesday. It came after the public health director requested it as a “public health imminent hazard abatement order.”
CDC data showed Cumberland County has a current percent positive of 22 percent. That data show the county has seen a 28-percent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last week. It has seen a 73-percent rise in deaths and a 6-percent increase in cases over that same period of time.
The following are not required to wear a face-covering:
- Should not wear a face covering due to any medical or behavioral condition or disability (including, but not limited to, any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious or incapacitated, or is otherwise unable to put on or remove the face covering without assistance).
- Is under 5-years-old and a parent, guardian, or responsible person has been unable to place and maintain a face covering safely on the child’s face.
- Is in a private, individual office.
- Is actively eating or drinking.
- Is seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible.
- Is giving a speech or performance for a broadcast, or to an audience, where they maintain a distance of at least 20 feet from the audience.
- Is not in an indoor public space as described in this order.
- Is temporarily removing their face covering for identification purposes to secure government or medical services or at the request of a law enforcement officer.
- Would be at risk of injury from wearing a face covering at work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulations or workplace safety guidelines.
- Is participating in worship activities for which wearing a face covering hinders the participation.
- Children under 2-years-old should not wear a face covering