Cumberland County reports 3rd coronavirus related death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A resident of a long-term care facility in Cumberland County died April 14 from complications related to COVID-19 – becoming the county’s third death related to the disease, county officials said.

The patient, who was in their 80s, died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. They had underlying health issues and was a resident of Village Green Health and Rehabilitation Center, the county health department said.

Village Green has seven cases of the virus – five residents and two staff members.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family,” said Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green. “Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, but anyone can have complications from the virus. We want everyone to remain engaged in preventing the spread of the virus, especially by following the stay at home order and social distancing.”

Cumberland County now has 94 known cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department is conducting contact tracing investigations and will notify any contacts who fall under the guidelines for additional monitoring and testing.

There are 5,123 cases across the state as of Wednesday morning.