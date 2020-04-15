Cumberland County reports 3rd coronavirus related death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A resident of a long-term care facility in Cumberland County died April 14 from complications related to COVID-19 – becoming the county’s third death related to the disease, county officials said.
The patient, who was in their 80s, died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. They had underlying health issues and was a resident of Village Green Health and Rehabilitation Center, the county health department said.
Village Green has seven cases of the virus – five residents and two staff members.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family,” said Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green. “Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, but anyone can have complications from the virus. We want everyone to remain engaged in preventing the spread of the virus, especially by following the stay at home order and social distancing.”
Cumberland County now has 94 known cases of COVID-19.
The Health Department is conducting contact tracing investigations and will notify any contacts who fall under the guidelines for additional monitoring and testing.
There are 5,123 cases across the state as of Wednesday morning.
COVID-19 timeline
- March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
- March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares
Stateof Emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
- March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
- March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
- March 23: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.
- March 25: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths
- March 29: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April
- March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.
- April 7: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers
- April 14: Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina
- April 24: Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8
- May 5: Cooper announces Phase One of reopening will being May 8