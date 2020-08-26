Cumberland County seeks temporary nurses as COVID-19 cases, deaths spike

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County health officials, after announcing 183 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, made a plea for temporary nurses.

“The increase in positive COVID-19 cases is causing a strain on the Health Department,” a news release said. “Licensed practical and registered nurses are needed for COVID-19 response.”

The temporary positions will assist in the epidemiological clinic, perform test collections, and conduct contact tracing, the release said.

Cumberland County on Tuesday reported 183 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths since its update on Friday. In all, 14 residents have died from complications associated with COVID-19 in the last three weeks, the release said.

“One death is too many. We are now seeing the unfortunate results of the COVID-19 spikes in our community during the summer,” health director Dr. Jennifer Green said. “We know what can slow the spread. Do it. Wear your mask. Wait 6 feet apart and wash your hands.”

Anyone interested or in need of more information can call 910-433-3851.

