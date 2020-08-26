Cumberland County seeks temporary nurses as COVID-19 cases, deaths spike

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County health officials, after announcing 183 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, made a plea for temporary nurses.
“The increase in positive COVID-19 cases is causing a strain on the Health Department,” a news release said. “Licensed practical and registered nurses are needed for COVID-19 response.”
The temporary positions will assist in the epidemiological clinic, perform test collections, and conduct contact tracing, the release said.
Cumberland County on Tuesday reported 183 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths since its update on Friday. In all, 14 residents have died from complications associated with COVID-19 in the last three weeks, the release said.
“One death is too many. We are now seeing the unfortunate results of the COVID-19 spikes in our community during the summer,” health director Dr. Jennifer Green said. “We know what can slow the spread. Do it. Wear your mask. Wait 6 feet apart and wash your hands.”
Anyone interested or in need of more information can call 910-433-3851.
