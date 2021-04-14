Cumberland County sees demand for vaccine fall

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A decline in demand means more walk-in options to get your COVID-19 vaccine in Cumberland County.

When the COVID-19 vaccine clinics first started at the Crown Complex, the parking lot was full of people eager to get vaccinated. On Wednesday, the parking lot was nearly empty for the last hour of the clinic, despite no appointment being required.

“That’s a little concerning to us,” said Cumberland County Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Green. “We want to continue our vaccination efforts. We want every appointment slot filled.”

Appointments are normally required on Wednesdays, but because of the drop in demand, the county allowed walk-ins on Wednesday and plans to do the same on Friday.

Cape Fear Valley Health is also seeing a drop in demand this week.

Dr. Michael Zappa said less than 30 percent of the population in Cumberland County has been vaccinated.

“What is concerning is not as much of the population vaccinated as we would like to see,” Zappa said.

Cape Fear Valley Health still has about 800 to 1,000 first-dose appointments available in Fayetteville this week.

“A lot of people were waiting for the single shot. Now that has been put on pause, I think that’s giving people more reason to hesitate,” Zappa said. “Now we are dealing with those we have to convince a little more, and when there is a pause like we had to do with Johnson & Johnson, I’m not surprised to see a little more of a dropoff.”

“Find the reason why it’s important for you to get vaccinated,” Green said.

Yvonne Carpenter received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Crown Complex on Wednesday. She said her experience went so well she decided to bring her friends back to get vaccinated.

“I do have high blood pressure, and I was very panicky about the shot, but now that I took the shot it works really well and I encourage everybody to get it,” Carpenter said.