CVS, Walgreens working to provide COVID-19 vaccine to general public by early spring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People at Sunrise Senior Living at North Hills were among the first seniors in North Carolina to get their COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

The Moderna shots were administered by the team at CVS Health.

Sunrise Senior is one of the thousands of long-term care facilities spanning 49 states to receive vaccines from CVS. The health giant plans to allow walk-in vaccination appointments at their pharmacies for the general public. However, they haven’t specified exactly when that will start.

“This is going to be an issue over the course of the next six to eight weeks, but it’s only going to be an issue over that period of time. Sooner or later, we’re going to start flowing out lots of vaccinations and we’re going to get to everybody. I think everybody in the country is going to be eligible by the time we get to late April, early May,” said Troy Brennan, who is the Chief Medical Officer at CVS Health.

No vaccines are currently available at CVS. However, the pharmacy said it is in talks with several states about making a limited number of doses available in the coming weeks ahead of a bigger rollout.

Walgreens is also helping vaccinate those at long-term care facilities. They, too, said the general public can expect COVID-19 shots in their stores in early spring following access to vulnerable populations, which it hopes will help get things back to normal soon.

“We’re really proud to be able to have an impact here in our community. These are our patients and we’re here to vaccinate them against COVID-19 and protect them and to, hopefully, you know, give them some hope that we’re going to be out of this soon,” said Kate Latta, pharmacy manager at Walgreens.

Both stores expect to finish administering first doses in nursing facilities by the end of January.