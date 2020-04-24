Death of inmate at Neuse Correctional Institute related to COVID-19, officials say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – An inmate at Neuse Correctional Institute died Thursday in what officials said was one of two COVID-19-related deaths in Wayne County that day.

The inmate was in their late 70s and had underlying health conditions at the time of their death, Wayne County officials said.

Thursday’s second death was a person in their early 70s and was from a “congregate living facility.” That person also had underlying health conditions.

“Any death is a tragedy, and we are doing our best to try and flatten the curve of COVID-19 in Prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the men and women in our custody is of the utmost importance.”

A total of eight deaths in Wayne County are being attributed to COVID-19. As of Friday, the Wayne County Health Department said there are 607 positive COVID-19 cases.

A total of 465 positive cases are offenders inside NCI.

“We continue to see the effects of COVID-19 on our community. Sadly, we know that we will continue to see more positive cases, and perhaps more deaths, as testing continues and this virus continues to spread. Everyone can do their part to lower the curve by practicing social distancing, practicing proper hand hygiene, and staying home if you are sick,” said Interim Health Director Ken Stern.

Across North Carolina, a total of 269 deaths are being blamed on the virus.

