Deceased people are receiving stimulus payments

The Internal Revenue Service started depositing Economic Impact Payments (also known as stimulus checks) to millions of bank accounts this week. However, many people are reporting they received stimulus payments for deceased relatives.

Hundreds of people on social media have shared stories of receiving payments for relatives who passed away in 2018 or 2019.

In 2009, more than 89,000 stimulus payments went to people who were either dead or in prison.

We asked the IRS if people will be required to repay the payments to deceased individuals. We have not heard back.

On the official IRS website, it says qualified individuals must “have a work eligible Social Security number.” However, it seems this is not the case for deceased individuals.

The U.S. Treasury Department has previously said people will not have to pay back their stimulus payments on next year’s tax filing.

“This is not an advance and there is absolutely no obligation to pay it back,” Treasury spokeswoman Patricia McLaughlin said in an email.

On Wednesday the IRS launched the Get My Payment tool which will allow taxpayers to track their stimulus payments. You can check your payment status here.