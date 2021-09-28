Demand for COVID-19 boosters expected to increase quickly in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public Health’s vaccine clinics are now giving out booster shots for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The shots became available Tuesday morning for those who made appointments with the county health department. Frontline workers are now eligible,

Demand is expected to increase quickly.

Preschool teacher Ann Thomas said she lost both of her parents to COVID-19 last year, so when she became eligible, she immediately wanted to get her third dose.

“You may get COVID and be OK, but you may get COVID and not be OK. So why take the chance?” Thomas said.

Wake County’s vaccine clinics are appointment-only for everyone. They can be scheduled online.