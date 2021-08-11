Demand for COVID-19 testing is growing: Where to go to get a test

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County said it has seen demand for COVID-19 testing more than double in recent days.

Several urgent cares are reporting three-hour waits for testing.

So how hard is it to get a test?

It depends on how quickly you want one.

Wake County is still providing free testing at five locations.

For a third day, the lines were long at the Departure Drive location. At 5 p.m. people had to be turned away.

“We’ve been packed from open to close this whole week,” Michael Swepson, a security guard said.

Swepson runs security and the line at this location.

CBS 17 asked how long the line was. “Roughly about an hour,” he replied.

That is an improvement from last week when an increase in demand caught them off guard. Staff said it is a mix of concern about the delta variant, people going on vacation, and kids preparing to go back to school.

The wait was upwards of two hours.

“I just try different ways to get cars in and get them registered, and whatever I found out worked the best that’s what I stuck with,” he said.

There are other places to get tested. Many urgent cares offer them, but it is typically done on a first-come, first-serve basis.

At the two places CBS 17 stopped by, the wait was three hours.

There is also Walgreen and CVS. But neither had appointments in Raleigh available Wednesday.

“My son got sick and then I went to his doctor’s and then my daughter at 5 in the morning, she started getting a fever, she’s only 6 months, so they told us for all of us to come get tested,” Jaqueline Vega, a Raleigh parent said.

That is what brought Vega to Departure Drive. Her minivan was the last to make it in.

Wake County is responding to the demand, starting Monday, all five sites will operate on expanded hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

You can also request a test be delivered to your home from the state.