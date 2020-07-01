Despite complaints, GoRaleigh bus drivers seen wearing masks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Masks are required everywhere in Raleigh due to COVID-19 when social distancing isn’t possible.

That includes city buses, but some riders are complaining that not everyone is complying.

Timothy Jackson takes GoRaleigh transit everyday and says wearing a mask has become part of his routine.

“Wear a mask, just like going into the mall or anywhere else publicly. You have to wear a mask. That’s the best thing you can do,” he said.

Jackson says he has no problem following the mask mandate ordered by the city and state.

“I didn’t see anyone without on,” said Jackson.

However, some riders are raising concerns that bus drivers are not wearing masks.

Multiple complaints on SeeClickFix, Raleigh’s website to report issues, claim drivers are not following the mask mandate.

One user wrote “bus drivers says we have to wear a mask to board which I am fine with but she doesn’t wear one? Isn’t this a law now?”

A GoRaleigh spokesperson said bus operators are required to wear a mask while driving, and that they would look into the complaints.

GoRaleigh has taken several other safety precautions during COVID-19, such as implementing rear door boarding, and spacing out where riders can sit to promote social distancing.

Enhanced cleaning, disinfecting and nightly fogging has also been implemented.

All of the drivers CBS 17 saw Wednesday were wearing masks.

“Everyone has been following the rule from what I’ve seen,” said rider Cecil Evans.

Evans said he understands the need to wear masks in order to keep public transportation safe during the pandemic.

He was also grateful GoRaleigh distributed masks to riders.

“You’re not only helping you, you’re helping others to protect themselves from the COVID virus,” Evans said.

A GoRaleigh spokesperson says daily for the last two weeks, they have distributed masks at high-boarding locations such as GoRaleigh Station, Crabtree Valley Mall, Triangle Town Center, New Hope Commons, Pecan Street at Wilmington Street.

So far they have distributed 5,000 masks donated by the Federal Transit Authority.