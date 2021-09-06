Despite Labor Day holiday closures, people stop by COVID testing sites in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The parking lot may have been empty, but that didn’t stop people from pulling in and quickly heading for the exit.

“I’m here as a tourist. My flight back to Canada is in about a week. I just wanted to check it out. Thought it was open. [I] wanted to ask some questions. Get informed,” said Belinda Ercan.

Ercan, like many on this Labor Day, stopped by the COVID-19 test site on Kidd Road in Raleigh, only to find out that it wasn’t open.

Testing sites have been busy as of late, but Wake County chose to close its testing sites Monday to give staff time off for the holiday.

“Yeah, this is my third place. Now, I don’t know. I think I’ll contact my doctor,” one woman said as she drove in. “It is really frustrating. I know it’s Labor Day, but there should be some place that Wake County government should have, I mean.”

While there was some frustration, some said they will just try again Tuesday.

Wake County is not the only county closing its sites.

Durham, Chatham, Cumberland and Johnston counties are just some the surrounding counties that did too.

CBS 17 also stopped by a CVS and Walgreens location in Raleigh.

Both taking the day off from COVID testing.

We noticed the same at smaller sites like Bible Way Temple in Raleigh.

“I felt like, good thing my flight is only in like five days and not like tomorrow,” mentioned Ercan.

In Wake County, all five testing locations will reopen at 7:00 Tuesday morning.

