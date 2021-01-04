Did you make a fitness resolution? How to carefully pick a gym during a pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The New Year is always a time for resolutions. One traditional goal is to get fit. But, in the era of COVID-19, people have to be more careful about choosing a place to work out.

Before setting foot in a gym, people should determine their fitness goals because not all gyms are created equal.

“Really understand what you want to do — whether it’s lose weight or to tone up,” said Alyssa Parker of the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina. “There are different gyms that will cater to those different kinds of needs.”

Be sure to take a tour of facilities before joining a gym.

“It’s really important to understand the equipment the gym has, what classes and training they have, and what to expect when you walk into the gym,” Parker said.

While touring, check out how the gym cleans and sanitizes equipment.

“Now with the pandemic, it’s an extra step that’s not only is good for your wallet but also good for dealing with this pandemic and navigating through that,” she said.

See what they use to clean. Find out how often they clean. Check to see if there is proper social distancing between machines or among workout stations.

Also make sure to sign a gym membership deal that is financially safe.

“The first thing to do before signing is to calculate the true cost,” Parker said. “A lot of times, there is a new-member price that lasts for a couple of months, then you get the real costs.”

Also make sure to find out how the gym will deal with closings related to the pandemic.

“Understand what happens if a gym closes because of COVID-19,” Parker said. “Know what’s in the contract and what you have to pay for or not pay for.”

Finally, get all promises in writing before signing. Most places will make that accommodation. If they don’t, then don’t sign the deal.