Do the COVID-19 vaccines work on teens?

FILE – In this May 19, 2021 file photo, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses are prepared for members of the community 12 years and up, at a clinic held by Community of Hope, outside the Washington School for Girls in southeast Washington. Kids aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school. The White House is detailing plans Wednesday for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Wake County has reported children make up 18 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the last week.

Due to the rise in new cases, the public health department is urging children eligible for the vaccine should get the shot.

A new report from the CDC showed the Pfizer vaccines were 93 percent effective in preventing hospitalization for children 12 to 18.

Among a study of 464 hospitalized adolescent patients, 179 ended up in the hospital with COVID-19.

Underlying conditions including obesity were found in 72 percent and 97 percent were unvaccinated.

Of those hospitalized:

43% were admitted to an ICU

16% received life support like invasive mechanical ventilation

7% died(all deaths occurred in unvaccinated patients)

The CDC reported on Oct. 18, 46 percent of children 12 to 15 years old were fully vaccinated. Fifty-four percent of those 16 to 17 years old were fully vaccinated.

The agency said the findings mean, “…increasing vaccination coverage among this group could reduce the incidence of severe COVID-19 in the United States. Further, as in-person school attendance increases, multicomponent preventive measures to reduce the incidence of severe COVID-19 among adolescents, including vaccination, are imperative.”