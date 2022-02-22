CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — As schools and cities and counties begin to drop their mask mandates, some people are rushing to take the masks off, but others still want that protection.

So how effective is your mask if you’re the only person wearing one? CBS 17 asked that question to two local experts who have studied masking throughout the pandemic.

Dr. Emily Sickbert-Bennett, director of infection prevention at UNC Medical Center, explained the issue.

“Masks serve three purposes in protecting you from COVID,” she said, adding that masks prevent people from breathing germs into the air, inhaling germs, and touching their nose and mouth.

Dr. Bryan Ormond, an assistant professor at North Carolina State University, says when everyone wears a mask, it can reduce the amount of aerosols in the air that may contain the coronavirus.

“You’re cutting it down a lot so you don’t need [masks] that are quite as protective,” he explained.

When masks are optional, he said you need a better mask. He says an N95 mask should keep you safe if it fits well.

“That’s how respiratory protection is designed to work. You wear something to protect yourself regardless of what’s going on around you,” he said.

But N95s are only designed for adults.

“In the US, we do not have any respiratory protection devices that are designed tested or certified for children’s use,” Ormond said. “KN95s, some of them are designed smaller. KF94s also have different sizes that are more closely matched to children’s faces, but nothing is certified in the U.S. to know you’re getting a level of respiratory protection.”

Still, if you’re concerned about COVID-19, Sickbert-Bennett says, “It certainly is safer to have your child in a mask than not in a mask.”

If your children will continue wearing masks in school, she emphasizes fit is critical.

“Make sure it is fitting them as well as it can, keeping in mind the tradeoff that it doesn’t fit them so tightly it’s uncomfortable and they’d be apt to take it off,” she said.

When gauging your risk, experts say look at the rates of COVID-19 in your community, where you’ll be, and how long you’ll spend there.

“The places where the risk is higher would be tight indoor spaces with a lot of people where you’re spending an extended period of time,” Sickbert-Bennett said.