Don’t throw it out! If you get one of these boxes in the mail, it’s legit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As a part of a national research study to map COVID-19 in the United States, Emory University is mailing COVID-19 test kits to thousands of people.

COVIDVu is a legitimate national research study by Emory University.

“We have tried to make it clear that this is a legitimate study in every way possible, in having professionally designed material,” said Emory University Associate Professor Aaron Siegler, PhD.

Inside the box you will find instructions on how to use the kit. It includes a nasal swab and a way to take a blood sample.

Wilmington resident Bryan Davis received one of the kits in the mail. At first, he wasn’t sure what it was all about.

“I was skeptical like a lot of people are with some of the transparency of data. You hear all the stories all the time about tests that have gone false positive or even false negative.”

Davis did not feel comfortable about giving samples and decided not to take part in the study.

“I don’t know if I even want to give someone blood samples. I don’t know if I really want to stick anything up my nose to my brain either…because there isn’t much back there.”

Siegler says he understands some recipients might be wary. However, the university is doing everything it can to keep the data safe.

“Our research has the appropriate protections of the Emory University research board. We adhere to all the standards of data protection and confidentiality that would be expected of medical research,” he said.

Siegler says their goal is to have 10,000 people to take part in the study.

They are hoping that 20-25 percent of the kits get mailed back.

