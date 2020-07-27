Dozens of free COVID-19 testing sites coming to minority communities across NC

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. On Monday, May 4, 2020, New York City health authorities issued an alert to doctors about severe inflammatory condition possibly linked with COVID-19 has been found in a cluster of U.S. children in New York City after first being reported in Europe. On Wednesday, New York said 64 potential cases had been reported to the state. Fever, abdominal pain and skin rashes are common symptoms of the unnamed condition, which has features similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has 39 upcoming free COVID-19 testing events. They’re aimed to provide access to testing minority communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic, a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said Monday.

The events will be held in Johnston, Edgecombe, Sampson, Warren, Robeson, Randolph, Northampton, Hertford, Henderson, Bladen, and Duplin counties. They are part of Cooper’s initiative to increase access to free testing for African-American, Hispanic, and American Indian communities that currently have limited access to such sites, the release said.

Updated information on the sites can be found on the NCDHHS website. Almost 130 testing events have been coordinated through the initiative thus far, the release said.

