Dozens of free COVID-19 testing sites coming to minority communities across NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has 39 upcoming free COVID-19 testing events. They’re aimed to provide access to testing minority communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic, a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said Monday.
The events will be held in Johnston, Edgecombe, Sampson, Warren, Robeson, Randolph, Northampton, Hertford, Henderson, Bladen, and Duplin counties. They are part of Cooper’s initiative to increase access to free testing for African-American, Hispanic, and American Indian communities that currently have limited access to such sites, the release said.
Updated information on the sites can be found on the NCDHHS website. Almost 130 testing events have been coordinated through the initiative thus far, the release said.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Robocalls rebounding in NC after dip during COVID-19 pandemic
- Multiple states warn not to use unsolicited packages of seeds sent through the mail
- UNCW professor Mike Adams’ death ruled suicide, deputies say
- Melania Trump announces Rose Garden ‘renewal’ project
- Man listed as critical after he’s shot multiple times in Rocky Mount