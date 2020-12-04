Dozens of residents, 10 staff members at Southern Pines care facility test positive

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – A nursing home in Moore County had 10 staff members and dozens of patients test positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the county health department.

The Greens at Pinehurst, located at 205 Rattlesnake Way, conducted testing from Nov. 29 through Dec. 2. Those tests returned positives for 48 residents and 10 staff members, the release said.

Moore County said it has had 15 outbreaks at long-term care facilities since the pandemic began. This is the second outbreak at The Greens. Its first outbreak was identified on Oct. 30.

Statewide, North Carolina on Thursday reported more than 5,000 new cases for the first time. More than 2,100 people were hospitalized because of the virus.