Dozens visit Glenwood South bars in Raleigh for 2nd straight night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Music, cars and crowds were all back on Glenwood Avenue Saturday night after a some bars were seen to be packed Friday night.

This marks the first weekend since Gov. Roy Cooper announced Phase 3 in the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, which allows bars to reopen outdoors at 30 percent capacity.

Some at the Raleigh bars said they were there to party and knew the risks.

Dozens packed together and socialized in tight lines, many people were not wearing masks.

There was even a wedding taking place.

Some said they hope people will follow safety guidelines, so the nights out don’t end as quickly as they began.

Police were seen patrolling in the area.

The 11 p.m. alcohol sales cut off is still in effect for the bars.

