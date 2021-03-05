Dr. Cohen, Rev. Barber receive COVID-19 vaccines at PNC Arena clinic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dr. Mandy Cohen and the state’s former NAACP President Rev. William Barber II received their COVID-19 vaccines Friday morning and used the opportunity to encourage people of color to get vaccinated.

Cohen, who serves as secretary for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said 20 percent of the state’s vaccine went to Black people but the most recent numbers show only 2 percent of Hispanics getting the shot.

Barber said he and Cohen are joining forces with pastors in the Hispanic community to encourage turnout.

The secretary said she believes making vaccines more accessible will also increase those numbers and she believes the Johnson & Johnson option will help with that.

“I think with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that doesn’t need to be frozen, doesn’t need to be in the freezer, gives us all kinds of possibilities and ways to be more mobile with his vaccine,” Cohen said.

Related: Here’s why you shouldn’t compare efficacy numbers for the 3 COVID-19 vaccines

Cohen pointed out that while they chose to get the Johnson & Johnson option, any vaccine is a great choice.