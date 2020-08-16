Drive-through COVID-19 testing held at Mexican Consulate in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Members of the Hispanic community were able to get tested for COVID-19 at no charge on Sunday.

Advance Community Health set up a drive-through testing site at the Mexican Consulate in Raleigh.

“We have a goal of providing 1,000 tests per weeks,” said Ryan Jury, who is the chief operating officer of Advance Community Health.

The organization partners with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to provide free testing in at-risk or under-served communities.

“The Latino community has been impacted for COVID-19,” said Patricia Perez, of the Mexican Consulate of Raleigh. “It’s important because most of the time, medical services are expensive. Sometimes our community, they don’t have health insurance.”

Patients had to answer a series of questions before getting swabbed and tested.

“We also have nurses and nurse practitioners on standby who will assess the patients for exposure, symptoms, and do a lot of teaching about contract tracing and what that means,” Jury explained of the process.

Perez said several of the patients didn’t speak English, so volunteers were standing by to interpret.

“Having this event is so important because they [patients] can come with trusting that they will be able to have that help that they will need,” she said.

Jury said about 12% of the people they test are positive for the virus. He says the team calls those patients every week to make sure their symptoms improve and that they don’t need to be hospitalized.

“We do average about 2-3% higher than the state average. We expect that because we’re obviously trying to outreach to certain populations to make sure they have access to testing. So we attribute our positively rate to testing those at-risk, vulnerable populations,” Jury said.

For more information on drive-thru testing sites,visit https://www.advancechc.org/community/upcoming-events/.

