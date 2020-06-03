Drive-thru COVID-19 testing expanded in Raleigh for at-risk groups

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Health Department is expanding drive-thru coronavirus testing available for at-risk groups, according to a Wednesday news release.

Testing at the Wake County Commons Building, located at 4011 Carya Dr., will now be able to accommodate up to 250 people per day on Thursday and Friday. It will run from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. and is free, but people must register beforehand, the release said.

To sign up, people must first visit the county testing website and select a date and time slot. They must then complete a registration form. The completed form must be printed or saved in an email for access at the testing site.

According to the release, tests are reserved for those who:

Have COVID-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell

Have been in close contact with a known positive case of COVID-19

Are healthcare workers or first responders

Work in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities, correctional facilities or homeless shelters

Are 65 years old or older

Have underlying health conditions

Are a member of a vulnerable or historically marginalized population

Are a frontline worker in a setting where social distancing is difficult

“Drive-thru testing provides a great opportunity to offer testing to people who may not have access elsewhere,” Chris Kippes, Wake County Public Health Division director, said in a news release. “It’s a streamlined process—we can move a lot of people through quickly and maintain a safe environment for our workers and patients.”

