Due to supply shortage, Durham County leaders still unsure when vaccine scheduling will resume

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s still unclear when the vaccine scheduling process will reopen in Durham County as supply remains low.

Health director Rod Jenkins said the county is only set to receive 600 doses each week for three weeks, but there is some help.

“We have received what are called equity doses in the amount of 700 additional doses, and that is really targeted for our seniors who are 65 and older and marginalized populations — i.e. the Black and brown community,” Jenkins said.

However, another roadblock has surfaced. Jenkins said plans for a state-sponsored mass vaccination site have been put on pause until there are adequate supplies for first and second doses.

“It’s not necessarily the best news that we want to hear, but I’m confident that when supplies become more robust that that is going to go back on,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the department is considering hosting events and brainstorming other ways to get more vaccine faster.

“We have a plan but we need more vaccine,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said people who already have appointments will still be able to get their shot.