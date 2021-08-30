Duke adds safety protocols as COVID cases increase among students

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke University announced new on-campus protocols to help limit the spread of COVID-19, according to a letter sent by university leaders.

Among the changes is requiring masks both indoors and outdoors. Also, all Duke University staff and faculty will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the letter said.

Beginning Monday, Duke said:

Masks are required in all indoor and outdoor settings. Exceptions are made for people exercising alone, eating and drinking, and when others aren’t around.

Indoor group seating at dining facilities was suspended. They will serve food in a grab-and-go manner and have more outdoor seating options.

Faculty teaching undergraduate courses have the option to teach remotely for the next two weeks.

Limitations will be placed student activities.

COVID-19 vaccinations will now be required for all Duke University staff and faculty as a condition of employment.

Duke said its surveillance testing program gave it detailed insight into how pervasive the delta variant is among the campus community. In the last week, the university said 304 undergraduates, 45 graduates, and 15 employees tested positive.

All but eight of them were vaccinated.

“This surge is placing significant stress on the people, systems and facilities that are dedicated to protecting our health, safety and the ability of Duke to fulfill its educational mission, particularly our isolation space for on-campus students who test positive. We cannot stop COVID-19, but what we can do is adapt to our local and national realities and seek to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus,” the letter said.