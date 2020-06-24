Duke doctor provides tips about staying safe during summertime activities amid COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the state continues to reopen, doctors say people should evaluate risks of various summertime activities when it comes to COVID-19 and make changes to keep people apart.

“I think this summer has to be different. I look at the rate of increasing numbers of hospitalizations across North Carolina we have got to find a way to do this differently,” said Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an associate professor of medicine in the infectious diseases division of Duke University Hospital.

When it comes to activities with other people Wolfe says there are several ways to keep people safer.

“The more spaced you are the better, the more frequent that you can be masked the better, and I think there is a general statement – though it’s hard to measure- the more well-ventilated the space, the better it is,” he explained.

He says outdoor activities are generally believed to be safer than indoor activities, but distancing is key.

“If we are a foot apart from each other outside, I’m still close enough to pass this to you,” he noted. In addition to maintaining a safe distance, he emphasized the importance of masks which can protect other people if a person is infectious but doesn’t realize it.

At beaches and pools, he says the water isn’t a worry, it’s the potential for gathering in groups.

“You don’t want to be suddenly having 10 people sitting around the table beside the pool,” he said.

Before doing any activity, he wants everyone to think about a few questions. The first is whether they have any symptoms, even very mild ones.

“Those summer colds that we often dismiss are probably not summer colds this summer,” he said. Anyone with even mild symptoms should stay home.

He also wants people to ask, “Where is my mask and should I bring it with me?” “‘Yes,’ is always the answer,” noted Wolfe.

“And how many people are here and how much co-mingling is going to happen? If you think about those three questions you’ve got a long way toward minimizing your own risk and the risk you pose to others.”

It’s also important to keep in mind whether anyone in the family has underlying conditions that could raise the risk of COVID-19 complications.

Lisa and Harry May and their triplets Caroline, Lizzy, and Rachel say they’re taking precautions.

“We go to the grocery store, the mask is always on. We do social distancing,” explained Lisa. “We do not want to risk our nana and grandma,” Rachel May said.

The girls say they’re trying new recipes, chatting with friends online, and spending lots of time outdoors.

“We’ve been able to go on a lot of bike rides and walks,” said Caroline May.

“I also enjoy the more time we get to be outside and be with my family,” added Lizzy May.

