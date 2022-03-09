RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Months after their initial infection with COVID-19, some patients continue to feel symptoms. It’s a phenomenon known as “Long COVID.”

Long COVID is described as symptoms lasting beyond the initial four weeks of what’s considered an acute illness. Some of those symptoms include but are not limited to continued brain fog, heart palpitations, fatigue, memory issues, or insomnia.

Dr. Loretta Que, a pulmonologist with Duke Health and a professor of medicine at the Duke University School of Medicine, said studies have shown about 30 percent of COVID-19 patients may experience Long COVID. However, she said up to 80 percent of patients claim to still experience brain fog weeks after infection.

While there are some more common symptoms, Que has seen one thing that hasn’t been studied very much yet.

“It’s not a strange abnormality but it’s odd for me because I’m a lung doctor and they present to me with sexual dysfunction and pain,” said Que.

“I think that can be shocking for some patients,” said Dr. Coral Giovacchini who has also seen patients with sexual dysfunction. Giovacchini is a pulmonologist and critical care specialist with Duke Health and an assistant professor of medicine at the Duke University School of Medicine.

Giovacchini had also seen a loss of taste during Long COVID even when patients didn’t experience loss of taste or smell during their acute stage.

“Some of their favorite foods can just be almost intolerable for them going forward. It’s a challenging thing we don’t have treatment for,” said Giovacchini.

Giovacchini said it’s too early to know if the omicron was more likely to cause Long COVID. While the variant was more transmissible but less severe, that does not rule out omicron patients as Long COVID patients.

Nancy Rose, who contracted COVID-19 in 2021 and continues to exhibit long-haul symptoms including brain fog and memory difficulties, pauses while organizing her desk space, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Port Jefferson, N.Y. Rose, 67, said many of her symptoms waned after she got vaccinated, though she still has bouts of fatigue and memory loss. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

“Even though people have milder symptoms, it doesn’t mean they won’t develop Long COVID symptoms in the future. I think we’re all hopeful that as milder variants come through, we won’t see as much of this and it won’t be as debilitating, it’s just something we don’t know yet,” said Giovacchini.

Que said there is concern Long COVID may put people at higher risk for dementia because of its impacts on the brain. Duke has developed a data repository to track how Long COVID patients do in the long run.

So far there is no specific treatment for Long COVID. Patients are often treated by specialists based on symptoms. Duke’s Post COVID Clinic is available to visit based on referral. Duke Health is also involved in studies looking into the effects and development of Long COVID.