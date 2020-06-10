Duke health experts say N.C. is late to mitigate LatinX COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Health experts at Duke University said there is a disproportionate rise in COVID-19 cases among the LatinX community.

Figures from local health departments show the LatinX community makes up 21% percent of COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County, 38% of cases in Wake County, and 56% of cases in Durham County. The number are high considering LatinX only make up 10% of the state’s population.

“While these are a few of the communities we’re working to serve some additional testing and tracing capacity to this week, we know there will be more to do,” said Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

While Cohen said there will be more testing in areas where people of color are experiencing higher rates of infection, there is no specific plans on mitigating those infections.

“Health departments and governments as well have been careful not to stigmatize the LatinX community during this response,” said Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, associate professor in Family Medicine and Community Health at Duke University.

Martinez-Bianchi said while avoiding stigmas are important, it’s also important to provide communities with accurate numbers on how many cases there are in the LatinX community.

According to Duke health experts, partly to blame for the issues is LatinX communitys role as essential workers. While many people were able to stay home, workers at grocery stores, meat packing plants and construction sites had to continue showing up to work making them more vulnerable to the virus.

The Home Builders Association of Durham, Orange and Chatham Counties announced Wednesday they were making changes – adding Spanish-language signage and training videos at construction sites.

“We’re three months late perhaps in this but at least we’re here,” said Martinez-Bianchi.

Experts say hurdles in the LatinX community start with concerns over how to pay for testing. During a virtual round table, they said they more bilingual test administrators and contact tracers are required to ensure people can have open and honest conversations regarding the spread of infections. Martinez-Bianchi said while hospitals are reporting people are waiting too long to see doctor. She said more bilingual information on when and how to seek medical care is needed as well.

“By the time they present to the emergency room or to the hospital there is also now add cardiac damage and other damage that’s not reversible,” Martinez-Bianchi said.

Duke Health professionals say another huge challenge is the fact that much of the Latinx community lives in multi-generational or crowded homes. If they are infected work, COVID-19 can quickly spread withing a family.

If a family member is showing signs of coronavirus, experts provide the following advice to people living in these types of home environments: