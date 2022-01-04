Duke Health sets new isolation guidelines for COVID-infected staff

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Duke Health updated its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines for hospital staff.

The new guidance comes just days after the CDC made updates to isolation and quarantine times for hospital staff and the general public. The CDC said it made the changes to help address staffing shortages at hospitals around the country. While they battle COVID-19 on the front lines, health care workers are not immune to infection.

The new CDC guidance for health care workers is a bit looser than the guidance for the general public.

Following that guidance Duke Health has set the following guideline:

People exposed the virus but not symptomatic do not have to quarantine

Symptomatic people will not be allowed at work and will report symptoms through an online portal. They’ll get an email with instructions for when and how to get tested.

If you come up positive, you have to isolate for five days

Duke Health said employees can be cleared on day six if their symptoms are gone or are improving. If they return to work, employees will have to stay masked through day 10. A well-fitted mask will need to be worn with KN95 masks preferred.

Duke said these rules apply to everyone regardless of vaccination status.