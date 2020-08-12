Duke reports 4 positive COVID-19 cases from 3,116 students

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke University reports four of the 3,116 incoming students tested positive for COVID-19.

All incoming students must be tested for coronavirus before they can enter university housing or attend a class. Students are required to sequester in their room or off-campus until their results are returned.

Along with being tested, move-in for students has been staggered and there is a limit on visitors.

“After the initial move-in testing is complete, Duke will move to pooled testing for the university community in which multiple samples are evaluated at once,” Duke said in a release.

Some Duke athletes returned to campus earlier in the summer – 26 of those tested positive but have since been cleared to return.

“This semester will only be successful if everyone acknowledges the risks we face as a community, and does everything in their power to limit the spread of this disease,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Cameron Wolfe, associate professor of medicine at Duke, who helped develop and administer the testing plan.

The University released the following list on what changes have been made in response to the pandemic:

The campus was de-densified by allowing only first-year students and sophomores to return to campus housing.

All students have been asked to isolate prior to arrival in Durham, and obtain COVID-19 tests, if possible, prior to arrival.

All undergraduate, graduate and professional students will be tested before their Duke Cards will be activated. Students will have to sequester in their room or off-campus residence until their results are confirmed.

The university has set aside more than 300 beds to be used for isolating students on-campus if necessary.

All students residing in the Durham area are required to complete a daily symptom-monitoring survey every day before coming to campus.

Faculty and staff who visit campus regularly will have to complete the symptom tracking survey every day.

Students who reside in Duke housing, who attend classes on campus or work on campus, and a number of faculty and staff, will be subject to regular pooled surveillance testing during the semester.

Contact tracers will conduct notifications of those who may have been in close contact with someone whose test comes back positive.