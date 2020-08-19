Duke speech pathologist gives insight into recovery for those put on a ventilator due to COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A speech pathologist on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic at Duke University Health is giving insight into what it’s like for people recovering from the virus after being put on a ventilator.

Lindsay Dutko says working during the pandemic has been an adventure and an emotional ride. She credits the hard work of her coworkers for working together and supporting each other during tough times.

“It’s been really hard but I’m so grateful to work at a place in my direct boss and the hospital has been so supportive and really helpful. We started back in March. We are able to get the necessary equipment needed to keep our staff safe,” Dutko said.

Dutko teaches patients how to speak and swallow again. After some time on a ventilator, she said bodies lose the ability to do simple tasks on their own, like when you haven’t walked for a long time your legs can get weak.

“When you have a breathing tube, intubated tube, in your airway for a prolonged period of time, your vocal cords aren’t given the opportunity to open and close. And, you are also not given the opportunity to swallow or talk,” Dutko said.

She said you don’t want to end up on a ventilator if you don’t have to.

“It’s important that for people to realize that being sick on a ventilator, it takes a long time to recover. And, I think that it’s really important that we all take this virus very seriously so we can help other people from having to go through all of this,” she said.

As a speech pathologist, she sees patients for different reasons. Recovering after being put on a ventilator she said varies patient to patient. Some bounce back quickly while others take more time to heal.

“Anytime somebody is not able to communicate and we are able to intervene to help them communicate, regardless of their diagnosis, is fabulous especially in the light of this pandemic where I feel like patients may feel more isolated because of all of the precautions that need to take place,” said Dutko.

She said it’s very rewarding to help patients get back to better health and she looks forward to continuing that with her coworkers all working behind the scenes to help in the pandemic fight.