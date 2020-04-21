Duke University Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19, official says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Duke University Hospital employee tested positive for coronavirus, according to spokeswoman Sarah Avery.

Hospital officials said “there is no evidence that any patients at Duke have acquired COVID-19 from health care worker exposure.” However, a small number of patients have been notified of potential exposure.

Duke Hospital’s protocol called for “employee health and infection prevention experts (to) evaluate the circumstances of the work and clinical environment.”

“Based on CDC and other expert guidance, any potentially affected patients and staff would be notified of a workplace exposure and managed appropriately, which occurred in this situation,” Avery wrote.

On Monday, Durham County reported one new death due to COVID-19 along with 19 new cases.

