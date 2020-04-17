Durham business owners expect closures to drag on despite White House reopening guidelines

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Non-essential businesses in the Triangle think it could be months before they reopen their doors, even after the White House issued guidelines on Thursday for reopening the country’s economy.

The national guidelines, titled “Opening Up America Again,” are up to state and local governments to decide when businesses can reopen.

Under the first phase of the guidelines, gyms can reopen as long as social distancing is practiced in the business.

“I see this as something that’s going to drag out,” said CrossFit Durham owner David Rubin. “It’s going to be a problem for us longer-term.”

He said he thinks that it will be a while before they can reopen because of the steps local governments have to take with implementing the first phase of the guidelines.

“Hopefully our state will be in a position to meet those guidelines,” Rubin said.

Rubin said his business has still been able to bring in revenue through online workout sessions.

However, he said they have lost 25 percent of their customers since they have been forced to close. He said he is just ready to open his doors back up again.

“This can’t go on for much longer. People want to work. People want to have somewhat normal activity in their life,” Rubin said. “There’s all these businesses in particular downtown that need to get back to earning money and paying employees.”

Khedron Mims owns Rivals Barber Shop on Mangum Street in downtown Durham. Mims was forced to close just three weeks after he opened the barber shop in February.

“What went through my mind is, ‘Will we survive this? How is this going to change the game plan?'” Mims said.

He said he and his staff have started working for Door Dash just to cover their expenses.

“I just think you have to do whatever you can to survive,” Mims said.

Mims said he is concerned because barbershops are not part of the first three phases of the “Opening Up America Again” guidelines. He said that, right now, he has no idea when they will be able to reopen.

“I’m optimistic that things will turn around, but as for when that turnaround comes, we just don’t know,” Mims said.

Mayor Steve Schewel told CBS 17 he does plan to extend the city’s “stay-at-home” order past the April 30 expiration date. The mayor said the plan is to do this next week.

