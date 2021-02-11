Durham councilman gets vaccinated to encourage stronger turnout from the Black community

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – There is a large difference, based on race, in who is getting the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina.

According to the recent data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 79.04 percent of the people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are white and 13.85 percent are Black.

Data also shows that 2.45 percent are Asian and only 2.34 percent are Hispanic.

In an effort to close the gap, a Black city councilman in Durham got his first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Thursday.

Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton braved the cold, rainy weather and picked up his ticket outside the Durham County Department of Public Health. He went in to get his vaccine.

“I feel great,” Middleton said. “It was a smooth operation. Very efficient.”

Middleton is not a health care worker or over the age of 65, but he was called on by others in the community to get the vaccine so that he can show people in minority communities that it is safe.

According to data from NCDHHS, only 22 percent of the people who got the vaccine in Durham County are Black and 66 percent of those individuals are white.

“I don’t think they’re having a hard time making appointments any more so than any other group. I think what we’re facing is hesitancy,” Middleton said. “There’s some fear on the part of the minority community for historical reasons.”

Middleton said the mistrust can be linked to the Tuskegee Syphilis Study in Alabama that started almost a century ago. Hundreds of Black men were promised free health care, but were never informed of their diagnosis and were never given treatment.

“If folk like me can, through getting the vaccine in a public way, help to foster confidence and break down some of this mistrust, hopefully, that will encourage some folks to go ahead and get the vaccine,” Middleton said.

Christine Williams is in her 70s and is a member of the Black community in Durham. After weeks of trying to get an appointment, she was finally able to get her first dose of the vaccine on Thursday at Duke Health.

“In my experience, it was really hard to try to get it,” Williams said.

She said it is important for her to get it, as numbers from the NCDHHS show that Black people in Durham are dying from COVID-19 at a higher rate than any other demographic.

The data on Thursday morning showed that Black people accounted for 44 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Durham County. About 39 percent of the people who died were white, and 8 percent were Hispanic.

“Our health is at stake, and that’s why I feel like we should be getting it,” Williams said. “Look at the percentage of the Blacks, we need to get the vaccine. That’s my final word.”

The Durham County Health Department had to pause COVID-19 scheduling vaccination appointments due to a shortage in supply but did set up a waitlist.