Durham County Health Department receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Department of Public Health received a shipment of 3,200 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Monday – its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Health Department said the early shipments to be administered to those in Phase 1A of the COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout Plan.

“This is a historic day, and we know this will play a critical role in ending COVID-19 in our community,” said Health Director Rod Jenkins.

Phase 1A includes healthcare workers who work directly with possible COVID-19 patients.

Staff and residents at long-term care facilities are also in Phase 1A.

“Community members should not visit DCoDPH to be vaccinated at this time unless their employer has been contacted by the health department and has specifically scheduled employee vaccination through this process,” the health department said in a release.

Community members will be turned away.

“We can’t be sure of exactly when we’ll have enough vaccine supply for all Durham residents, but it will be important for everyone in the community to have the opportunity to be vaccinated before we start letting go of our trusted COVID safety measures,” said Jenkins.

The doses should begin to be given to those in Phase 1A this week.