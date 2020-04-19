Durham County now has more than 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham County health officials say ten additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases in the county to 409.

The Durham County Department of Public Health is continuing to respond to COVID-19 outbreaks at three Durham long-term care facilities. As of now, the following COVID-19 case totals have been confirmed for all residents and staff at the facilities:

83 at Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

18 at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing Home

4 at Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing Home

Starting Monday, Durham County residents will be required to wear face masks in public spaces, according to county officials.

Officials made an amendment to the unified Durham Stay-At-Home Order on Friday, intended to focus on three specific areas: Wearing face coverings, rules for Farmers Markets, and new guidelines for real estate agents.