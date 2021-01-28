Durham County to pause COVID-19 vaccinations due to limited supply

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Department of Public Health is pausing COVID-19 vaccinations due to limited supply, a news release said Thursday.

The county said it will temporarily close vaccine appointment scheduling and will not add new vaccination dates to its online booking site. No appointments that have already been scheduled will be postponed or canceled, the release said.

“We are very thankful that we do not have to cancel any currently standing appointments, but as Secretary Cohen explained to the public in her news conference earlier this week, the unfortunate reality is that demand is far outpacing supply,” said Health Director Rod Jenkins. “Durham County has a baseline allocation of 600 first doses for the next three weeks, and we are uncertain when our allocation will increase. It is best to halt scheduling until we are confident we will be able to fulfill additional appointments.”

Jenkins added that Durham County public health experts expect to reopen scheduling by the end of February.