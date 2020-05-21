Durham delays start of Phase 2 until June 1, mayor says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham will not move into Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan on Friday.

Mayor Steve Schewel confirmed to CBS 17 that Durham salons, restaurants, and swimming pools will not be able to open until June 1 at the earliest.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday that Phase Two would begin Friday at 5 p.m.

Schewel said more details on Durham’s plans would be released Friday.

As of Wednesday morning, Durham has 1,084 cases of COVID-19 across the county and 41 deaths are being attributed to the virus.

On May 15, Durham city and county leaders extended the joint stay-at-home order. It includes stricter regulations than the state in some areas.

That order continued to require face coverings when it is impossible to maintain a safe distance, limits the number of funeral guests to 25, includes social distancing and sanitation requirements for businesses, and now allows realtors to show occupied homes under certain conditions.