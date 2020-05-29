Durham County moves to next phase of reopening

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- Durham announced Friday they would move from a ‘Stay at Home’ order to a ‘Safer at Home’ order.

That change was scheduled to go into effect Monday, June 1 at 8 a.m. It came at a slower pace than the state’s reopening.

The new order will encourage people to stay home unless but does loosen up restrictions.

It will limit outdoor mass gatherings to 10 people. Indoor mass gatherings will continue be banned. Restaurants will need to limit seating to six people per table, with the exception of families.

While North Carolina and the Centers for Disease Control strongly encourage facial coverings, in Durham County they will continue to be required.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said, Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order gave leeway to local jurisdictions to enact stricter regulations they see suitable.

“We have a much denser environment than the state as a whole so we’ve made different types of decisions also based on some of our public health data. We were not doing well last week when we decided we would hold off this extra time before making these decisions,” Schewel said.

Schewel said their data showed the LatinX community made up more than 30-percent of their positive cases. He said county leaders planned on working on increasing outreach and resources for that community.

As of Friday, there were 1,437 cases in Durham County.

