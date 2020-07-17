Durham Public Schools suspends high school athletics indefinitely

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Public Schools has suspended high school athletics indefinitely out of health and safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district issued a statement where it said district athletic directors and high school principals determined the suspension was the best way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
“High school athletics has important benefits in boosting student engagement and fostering a strong school community,” said Superintendent Pascal Mubenga. “However, this is not the right time for interscholastic competition. We will continue to monitor trends and consult with public health officials, and will revisit this decision when conditions improve.”
This story will be updated.
