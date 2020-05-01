Durham Walgreens to offer coronavirus testing by appointment

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Walgreens stores in Durham will offer coronavirus testing on Friday, according to a notice from the county.

The testing will take place at the Walgreens location at 3798 Guess Rd. Testing will be by appointment and is only open to people who meet the eligibility requirements of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People must also first complete an online health screening to determine eligibility.

