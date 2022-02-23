RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations are showing major improvements, people are still dying because of the virus. Wednesday, the state health department added 94 deaths for a total of 22,390.

The people who’ve lost their lives to COVID-19 are not just numbers. They have families, friends, and their deaths do not only impact the people who’ve known them forever. They also impact those who came into their lives when they got sick.

While the pandemic shows signs of slowing, Rev. Gyasi Patterson knows it isn’t over yet.

“It appears that the COVID-19 numbers are declining, and yet we still have people dying and getting sick,” he said.

Patterson spends his days by their sides. As the Director of Pastoral Care at UNC Rex Hospital, he works to comfort those struggling to recover, and those who never do.

“We see others hurting, and that impacts us in a very personal way,” he said. He and his team also work to support each other and their colleagues in health care through the exhaustion and heartbreak that the coronavirus has created.

“I have seen entire units turn to COVID, and that’s not something I was familiar with before,” he explained. “I don’t know that you can prepare yourself to see the bone-weary agony and desperation that it puts on your teammates and puts on families and friends and also patients.”

He is hopeful for the future and the eventual end of the pandemic, but for now, he asks people to please remember those who are sick and dying and continue to take precautions.

Seeing a patient’s battle end in death never becomes routine.

“I pray we never just figure out how to deal with death,” he explained. “Each story is different.”

Each leaves a lasting impact.

“This pandemic has left an indelible mark in my life,” Patterson said. “I don’t see any time in the near future that I would forget the stories, the visuals, the tears that this pandemic has caused.”

He hopes he also leaves an impact, offering patients, families, and co-workers comfort and hope in their most difficult times.