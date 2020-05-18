CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — An experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in very early testing, triggering hoped-for immune responses in eight healthy, middle-aged volunteers, its maker announced Monday.
The vaccine by Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc., generated antibodies similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19 in study volunteers who were given either a low or medium dose.
In the next phase of the study, led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, researchers will try to determine which dose is best for a definitive experiment that they aim to start in July.
The vaccine seems safe so far, the company said. A high dose version is being dropped after spurring some short-term side effects.
Worldwide, about a dozen vaccine candidates are in the first stages of testing or nearing it.
- Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
- After 2 major storms, Wrightsville Beach residents thankful Tropical Storm Arthur stayed away
- NC long-term care facilities to get supply of protective equipment for residents, staff
- NC reports more than 19,000 positive COVID-19 tests
- Kroger announces $130 million ‘Thank You Pay’ bonus for employees
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now